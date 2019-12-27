Digital Fantasy Sports Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $343.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.87 or 0.05854578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029732 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001908 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023397 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

