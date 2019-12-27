Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Up 49.7% in December

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 28th total of 537,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Digi International stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 99,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,981. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. Digi International has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digi International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Digi International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

