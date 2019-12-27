Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 28th total of 486,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,180,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 12 month low of $137.88 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

