Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $108.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.30. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

