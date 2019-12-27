CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.09 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, IDEX, Zebpay and CoinBene. CyberMiles has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00562716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000891 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00085545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009995 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Zebpay, Koinex, IDEX, IDCM, OKEx, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Bibox, Bithumb, Huobi, LBank, DragonEX, BCEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

