Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $739,216.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Curecoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a total market cap of $739,216.00 and $3,268.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00557200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009091 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,355,993 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

