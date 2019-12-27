Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 307,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $450,120.00. Also, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $38,574.62. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,472 shares of company stock worth $1,002,386. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 255.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMLS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.77. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

