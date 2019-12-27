Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the November 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CULP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.11. 4,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,006. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.61. Culp has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 38,982 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 186.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 180,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Culp by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

