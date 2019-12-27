Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cryolife’s earnings. Cryolife reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cryolife.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRY. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NYSE CRY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,619. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04, a P/E/G ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Also, VP Scott B. Capps sold 7,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $179,097.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cryolife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 357.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cryolife by 238.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new position in Cryolife during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cryolife during the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryolife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.