Crown Price Tops $0.0362 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $859,452.00 and $430.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,214.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.02633139 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00561178 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021540 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000171 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000446 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,743,894 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.