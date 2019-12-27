Critical Analysis: Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) versus Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Regulus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.81%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Regulus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regulus Therapeutics $70,000.00 242.16 -$48.71 million ($5.59) -0.14

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regulus Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Regulus Therapeutics -325.85% -163,378.48% -93.83%

Summary

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals beats Regulus Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

