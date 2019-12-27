Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,882. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The firm had revenue of $582.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

