Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, approximately 1,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

