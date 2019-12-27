Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €59.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNIA. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.38 ($62.08).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

