Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $170.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.88.

NYSE FDX opened at $152.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.43. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

