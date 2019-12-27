Cream (CRM) Trading 89.7% Higher This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Cream has traded 89.7% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $51,572.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062121 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00548418 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00233637 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001805 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

