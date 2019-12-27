Counos Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $89,520.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $69.80 million and $89,520.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for $4.70 or 0.00065189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io . Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

