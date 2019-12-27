Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $604.56 Million

Analysts expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) to post sales of $604.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cott’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.19 million and the highest is $608.89 million. Cott reported sales of $599.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cott will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cott has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cott during the second quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cott by 137.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cott during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cott in the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of NYSE COT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 411,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,517. Cott has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cott’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

