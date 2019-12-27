COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of CICOY opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

