Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPSI. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. 55,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $397.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 103,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 78.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 218.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter worth $2,057,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

