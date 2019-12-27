Compass Diversified Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,081 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,647% compared to the average volume of 189 call options.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $403,714.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,788.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $3,478,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 720.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

CODI traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $25.02. 18,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,466. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.19. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.