Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the November 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of CBD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 17,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,231. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.45. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $26.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 4,465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 17.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

