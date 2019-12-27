Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of DIAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.79. 247,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,470. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

