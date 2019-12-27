Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

COHU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.30. 245,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cohu has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $935.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 209,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

