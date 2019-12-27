Cobalt Blue (ASX:COB) Trading 3.7% Higher

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 37,371 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 600,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.14.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited engages in the development and commercialization of cobalt deposits. It holds 70% interest in the Thackaringa project that covers an area of approximately 63 square kilometers located in the Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

