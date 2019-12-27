Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will report $201.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.99 million and the lowest is $201.20 million. Cloudera posted sales of $144.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $784.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.60 million to $784.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $847.39 million, with estimates ranging from $803.47 million to $881.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cloudera from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.26.

Shares of CLDR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 4,491,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,961. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $55,829.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,350 shares of company stock worth $131,247. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth $485,485,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,724,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,060,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,777,000 after purchasing an additional 386,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,205 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 6,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 418,741 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

