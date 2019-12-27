Cloudbric (CLB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $692.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $624,065.00 and $692.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01212453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118612 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,773,643 tokens. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

