ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.62

ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.619 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from ClearShares OCIO ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

ClearShares OCIO ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. ClearShares OCIO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

