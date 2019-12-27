Claren Energy (CVE:CEN) Shares Up 45.5%

Claren Energy Corp (CVE:CEN)’s stock price shot up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 6,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 17,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $476,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

Claren Energy Company Profile (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. The company has 51.49% interests in onshore petroleum exploration licenses (PEL), including PEL 112 and PEL 444 located on the western flank of the Cooper Eromanga Basin in the State of South Australia, Australia.

