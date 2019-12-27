Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in December

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the November 28th total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $6,148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,453. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $369.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CIVB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

