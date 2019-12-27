CIBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.55.

NYSE BB opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 146,078 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,733,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in BlackBerry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 13,977.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

