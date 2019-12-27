Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.74. Chubb posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $10.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 637,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.