China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NYSE CHL opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. China Mobile has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Mobile by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,420,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,476,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in China Mobile by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,025,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,924,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after acquiring an additional 148,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,153,000 after acquiring an additional 235,283 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 52,288 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

