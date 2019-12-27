Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Given $6.03 Average Price Target by Analysts

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $6.03 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE CHAP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. 325,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 4.01. Chaparral Energy has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after buying an additional 1,495,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 316,205 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

