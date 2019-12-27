Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.56.

CHNG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. 416,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,776. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

