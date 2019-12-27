Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TAST. Raymond James reduced their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $355.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 360.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 1,860,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 1,399,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 1,297,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,903,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.