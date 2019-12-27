CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CarMax from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.42.

CarMax stock opened at $89.03 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 10,954.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth about $128,466,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

