Capricoin (CPC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $17,337.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $48,437.00 and $17,337.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org . Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.