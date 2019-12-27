Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the November 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $13.28. 91,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

