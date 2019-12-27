Cambria Cannabis ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSEARCA:TOKE)

Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2424 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Cambria Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

