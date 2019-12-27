Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the November 28th total of 948,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get CAE alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in CAE by 3,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,214,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1,080.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,753,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,791 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 23.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,537,000 after purchasing an additional 306,975 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CAE by 77.9% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 640,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 280,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 54.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 244,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. CAE has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.