Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) Short Interest Up 36.5% in December

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the November 28th total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BF.A traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 14,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.69. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BF.A. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Brown-Forman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

