Brokerages Set Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Target Price at $20.33

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $618,625 in the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ SPAR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,095. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $634.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.
Spartan Motors Company Profile
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
