Brokerages Set Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Target Price at $20.33

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $618,625 in the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPAR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,095. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $634.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. Spartan Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

