Brokerages Set Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $34.39

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Peloton alerts:

In other Peloton news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,973.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 297,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,775. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59. Peloton has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.