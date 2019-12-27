Brokerages Set Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Price Target at $63.33

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $154,749.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,498 shares of company stock worth $991,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Loews by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 267.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Loews by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 427,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,630. Loews has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Loews will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.80%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

