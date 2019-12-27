Brokerages Set Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target at $86.67

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Heska alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Heska by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Heska by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Heska by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heska by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

HSKA traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $97.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,010. The stock has a market cap of $758.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52. Heska has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.