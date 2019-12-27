Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

NYSE HTA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,914. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 687,259 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 292.7% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 64,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 18.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 333,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 51,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.