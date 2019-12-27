Brokerages Set $94.00 Target Price for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 11% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $94.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CMD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.48. 163,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. Cantel Medical has a 52-week low of $63.47 and a 52-week high of $93.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $239.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantel Medical will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

