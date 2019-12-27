Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

