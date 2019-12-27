Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to Post $4.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will post $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $4.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $13.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $19.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.60. 142,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,266. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average is $226.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $179.54 and a 12 month high of $260.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

