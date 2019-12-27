Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to Post $4.32 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will post $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $4.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $13.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $19.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.60. 142,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,266. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average is $226.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $179.54 and a 12 month high of $260.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.